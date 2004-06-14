Viking InterWorks ready to support Intel

Viking InterWorks, a Sanmina-SCI Company, today announced the volume production of DDR2 memory modules for Intel’s distribution and system-builder channel.

Viking InterWorks’ early efforts to validate its DDR2 memory modules have positioned the company to be a leading and stable source of DDR2 DIMMs for Intel and other motherboard manufacturers. Viking InterWorks is now offering several DDR2 DIMMs, both registered and unbuffered, for motherboard designs using Intel’s newest chipsets (code named “Lindenhurst” and “Grantsdale”).



“Memory module manufacturing has become increasingly complex with the move to higher performance architectures,” said Mark Ellsberry, vice president of marketing for Viking InterWorks. “To guarantee high-performance operation, we are partnering with channel suppliers to confirm module compatibility and achieve complete bill-of-materials control of validated modules.”



“Memory module suppliers, such as Viking InterWorks, play an important role in providing memory to the worldwide distribution and system builder channel market, which is a significant and growing business for Intel," said Willy Agatstein, general manager of Intel’s reseller products group.



Ellsberry noted that stringent qualification procedures, optimized to specific motherboard designs, must now be met to ensure reliable operation in real-world environments. “We are committed to offering the industry’s broadest and most stable source of chipset-validated DDR2 DIMMs to all server manufacturers, particularly as they ramp-up production when DDR2 memory could be in short supply,” he added.



In addition to being the first memory module supplier to offer validated DDR2 DIMMs, Viking InterWorks is also leading its industry in lead-free manufacturing. Deploying lead-free components and solder bonds, all Viking InterWorks’ memory modules fully conform to the European Union (EU) directive and Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS), which calls for eliminating lead in all electronic products destined for Europe by July 1, 2006.