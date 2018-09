Are You Prepared for RoHS Compliance?

Lars Wallin

It's time to get some facts on lead free implementation.

The European Union's (EU's) Restriction on Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive has made "lead free" the law for the EU's member countries - and for anyone wishing to sell electronic products in the EU. Since most original manufacturers (OEMs) produce for a global marketplace, lead free is rapidly becoming a de facto world standard.With a little more than a year to go before the compliance deadline (July 1, 2006), the most important key to hassle-free compliance is to stay informed. There are a lot of issues, and it's a challenge keeping track of them all, let alone implementing industry-wide and company specific solutions. To help the industry prepare for lead free implementation, IPC—Association Connecting Electronics Industries and Soldertec Global—a division of Tin Technology, are sponsoring the 3rd International Conference on Lead Free Electronics, to take place June 7-10, 2005, in Barcelona, Spain. IPC and Soldertec Global will bring the industry's top experts together for a major European conference on this subject.Critical lead free issues including new alloys and materials evaluations, inspection changes, tin whiskers, lead free on advanced packages like chip scale and flip chip, and reliability will be covered during the conference. Don't miss the opportunity to enhance your knowledge of RoHS compliance issues.For additional information on the conference or to register, visit www.ipc.org/LFBarcelona . Have more questions on lead free implementation and RoHS compliance? Visit our lead free website at www.leadfree.org