Valor appoints new US boss

Valor Computerized Systems, a specialist in productivity-enhancing solutions for the electronics industry, has announced the appointment of Ori Braun as the new president of Valor Computerized Systems, Inc.

His appointment rounds out Valor's management team, bringing an executive with extensive industry and management expertise on board. Braun will be based at Valor's US headquarters in Foothill Ranch, California.



Ori Braun joins Valor from medical electronics company Life Watch, Inc, where he was president of the $40 million business. Prior to this role Ori held various CEO and management positions, and founded many high technology companies including Helios Software Engineering Ltd (simulation products) that he sold to Cadence Design Systems in 1990, after which he then directed the Cadence Analysis Group.