Universal appoints new Danish distributor

Universal Instruments has extended its global distributor network with the appointment of Danish distributor PC Trading A/S, further strengthening the company's European infrastructure.

Operating out of offices in Arhus, PC Trading A/S serves a range of diverse markets spanning OEMs and contract manufacturers and has supplied the electronics industry with consumables, machinery and laser stencils since 1986. Under the new agreement with Universal, PC Trading A/S will be charged with the delivery of the company's flexible SMD assembly equipment to the Danish market, including the Genesis-Lightning high-speed chip placement and AdVantis platforms.

"Universal is renowned for its capacity to deliver proven product reliability and technical excellence on a truly global scale," comments Universal's Area Sales Manager, Ray Doherty.



"Despite our best intentions, we simply would not be able to honour our extensive commitment to global customers without our vast network of trusted distributors. For this reason, I am delighted to be able to welcome PC Trading A/S to this expanding infrastructure. Working together with PC Trading A/S, I am confident that we will continue to achieve the very highest levels of service and value for our customers in this region."