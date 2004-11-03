By Shawn Robinson columns | November 03, 2004
Leveraging existing assets through wise investments
To paraphrase an old saying, "Nothing's certain in a production environment but the technology requirements will change, and productivity must improve 10 to 20% annually, regardless of economic conditions."
After the post-2000 meltdown, companies are wrestling with how much financial exposure they are willing to assume, knowing economic conditions will soften (they always do). Production demands and environments are evolving, shifting from high-volume to high-mix. Such was the struggle recently for one of our customers.
Originally, the customer's production environment demanded dedicated product builds in high volume, and their gear set was optimized for this. The line was composed of multiple pieces of two vendors' pick-and-place machines. With these machines still on the books for a period of time, the transition to a higher product changeover environment coupled with new technology on upcoming products created various line bottlenecks. It was apparent the line would need to be reconfigured. Significant downtime was experienced whenever a product build exceeded 80% of a given shift, because the retooling of the line would occur during a shift change. This would cause reverification of the line inputs, transfer of production changeover information from one shift staff to the next, and in general extended the changeover to 2 to 2.5 times longer than it should normally take.
These types of situations always have a variety of factors that must be taken into account before decisions can be made:
1. Due to financial obligation of the machines still in the middle of their depreciation period and concern over fluctuating market indicators, the customer was not in a position to completely retool the line.
2. A means to either reduce the number of changeovers or make them more efficient when they were required could significantly boost output.
3. Increasing line output would help ensure that any production builds could occur in 80% of a shift, but increasing line length was not an option. Therefore, the focus turned to exchanging a single machine, but which one to replace?
4. All equipment has its strengths and weaknesses. Understanding how these strengths and weaknesses can be complemented is where to focus effort. In this particular case, significant feeder capacity was consumed by duplicating high-running components. This was because the high-volume equipment already in place was now being used in a higher-mix environment.
Solution: There is more than one way to skin the proverbial cat. Some problems can be resolved via a small investment, rather than a retooling of an entire line. In this case, a single piece of gear enabled the customer to recapture approximately 15% of the previously consumed feeder capacity. Loading more products on the line with a common feeder setup reduced the number of changeovers. (Moreover, while it is often argued that line volume is not as relevant in higher mix environments because changeover time becomes more of a factor, there are cases where both can be achieved and with minimal investment, by leveraging existing gear and without extending the line length.)
Nothing in life is free, and such is the case here. Inserting a new machine could change a line from single to mixed vendor. If the decision is made to add a vendor, the need for line-level software that can accommodate multiple vendors must be considered. When new equipment is selected, can any of the previous equipment's hardware, such as feeders, be leveraged? In addition, redispositioning or replacement of a machine (as was required in this case) must be justified.
By Shawn Robinson,
Universal Instruments
Originally, the customer's production environment demanded dedicated product builds in high volume, and their gear set was optimized for this. The line was composed of multiple pieces of two vendors' pick-and-place machines. With these machines still on the books for a period of time, the transition to a higher product changeover environment coupled with new technology on upcoming products created various line bottlenecks. It was apparent the line would need to be reconfigured. Significant downtime was experienced whenever a product build exceeded 80% of a given shift, because the retooling of the line would occur during a shift change. This would cause reverification of the line inputs, transfer of production changeover information from one shift staff to the next, and in general extended the changeover to 2 to 2.5 times longer than it should normally take.
These types of situations always have a variety of factors that must be taken into account before decisions can be made:
1. Due to financial obligation of the machines still in the middle of their depreciation period and concern over fluctuating market indicators, the customer was not in a position to completely retool the line.
2. A means to either reduce the number of changeovers or make them more efficient when they were required could significantly boost output.
3. Increasing line output would help ensure that any production builds could occur in 80% of a shift, but increasing line length was not an option. Therefore, the focus turned to exchanging a single machine, but which one to replace?
4. All equipment has its strengths and weaknesses. Understanding how these strengths and weaknesses can be complemented is where to focus effort. In this particular case, significant feeder capacity was consumed by duplicating high-running components. This was because the high-volume equipment already in place was now being used in a higher-mix environment.
Solution: There is more than one way to skin the proverbial cat. Some problems can be resolved via a small investment, rather than a retooling of an entire line. In this case, a single piece of gear enabled the customer to recapture approximately 15% of the previously consumed feeder capacity. Loading more products on the line with a common feeder setup reduced the number of changeovers. (Moreover, while it is often argued that line volume is not as relevant in higher mix environments because changeover time becomes more of a factor, there are cases where both can be achieved and with minimal investment, by leveraging existing gear and without extending the line length.)
Nothing in life is free, and such is the case here. Inserting a new machine could change a line from single to mixed vendor. If the decision is made to add a vendor, the need for line-level software that can accommodate multiple vendors must be considered. When new equipment is selected, can any of the previous equipment's hardware, such as feeders, be leveraged? In addition, redispositioning or replacement of a machine (as was required in this case) must be justified.
By Shawn Robinson,
Universal Instruments
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments