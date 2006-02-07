Election of Hamas had no negative effect on Israel's electronics

According to EETimes the election of the Muslim fundamentalist organization Hamas has yet no negative effect on the Israeli electronics.

EETimes reported that just days after Hamas was elected Applied Materials and Vishay Intertechnology announced plans of expansions of their existing R&D and manufacturing operations in Israel.



Applied Materials will according to EETimes add some 200 workers to their business in Israel during 2006 and Vishay said they will invest some $30 million this year to expand two production lines at its plants in Beersheva and Dimona in southern Israel.