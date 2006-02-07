IBM and Freescale Collaborate

Freescale joins Power.org as founding member, bringing leadership in microprocessors

used in networking, automotive, industrial control and embedded platforms to the

open community.

Today at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC), IBM and Freescale Semiconductor announced a collaboration focused on the evolution of Power Architecture(tm)

technology.



Freescale announced today that it has become a member of Power.org, a community of companies driving innovation around Power Architecture technology. Freescale has joined the open community as the platform to collaborate with IBM and other members on the microprocessor technology. These announcements bring the two companies together in driving the future of one of the most comprehensive processor architectures available today.



Specifically, IBM and Freescale intend to collaborate by:



* Developing a common instruction set architecture



* Developing innovations that extend Power Architecture processors into a broader

set of customer implementations



* Understanding each company's Power Processor roadmaps



* Enabling Linux on the Power Architecture



* Expanding the Power Architecture Ecosystem through marketing programs



The collaboration is designed to extend Power Architecture technology deeper into next-generation products in a broad range of segments addressed by the two companies including consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, enterprise systems, telecommunications and supercomputers.



"Power Architecture technology is at the forefront of the world's leading computing devices from Blue Gene, the world's most powerful supercomputer1, to enterprise systems, automobiles and all of the leading video game platforms," said Dr. John E. Kelly III, senior vice president of Technology and Intellectual Property at IBM. "Power Architecture not only is extremely scalable and versatile - it is extremely open. We look forward to collaboratively innovating with Freescale to extend Power

Architecture technology's capabilities."