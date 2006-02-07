Orbotech Receives Repeat Order from Samsung

Orbotech today announced the receipt of a major repeat order from Samsung Electronics (SEC) for multiple InVision™-7050 and SuperVision™-760 automated optical inspection (AOI) systems to be utilized in SEC's Gen 7 LCD panel fabrication facility for TVs in Tangjeong, Korea, the world's largest TFT-LCD production complex.

“SEC is a world-class leader in the display panel industry and an important, strategic customer of ours. They are investing in new Gen 7 fabrication facilities and have again selected Orbotech as an integral part of their production strategy. We are very proud that they have chosen our latest InVision in-line and SuperVision off-line AOI solutions for use in their process as well as our advanced CDO capabilities for integration into their existing Orbotech in-line AOI systems”, said Mr. Nobuhiro Higashiiriki, President of Orbotech's Display Asia Pacific Division.



“With this repeat order, we will have over fifty AOI systems for Gen 7 production installed at customer sites. This demonstrates that Orbotech has the proven yield management technology and support capabilities necessary to enable the industry's aggressive advancement in the production of LCD panels on a larger scale.”