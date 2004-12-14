HMS, increase in turnover of 40%

HMS Höllmüller reported that its turnover for 2004 is up 40% over last year.

HMS managing director Joe Kresky said “After a 3-year economic low in the printed circuit board industry, in which investment in machinery was also drastically scaled back, we have been able to register a continual increase in orders since the second quarter of this year. The economic confidence of our international customers extends far into 2005 so that we have already been able to conclude contracts that will be delivered in the early part of next year”.



Kresky added “Our customers from all over the world are showing great interest once more in our sophisticated engineering applications for highly-specialized products, for example the electroplaring module “ComPlate” or the touchfree transportation system for highly sensitive surface applications that are used in the printed circuit board industry and other areas.