RoHS Material Declaration Reports Now Available from Coretec

Coretec announced that they now are able to provide RoHS Material Declaration Reports to their customers.

"We have expended tremendous energy & resource over the past 18 months to be able to provide our customers with detailed RoHS-compliant material declaration reports for their printed circuit boards", Jeff Canavor, Executive Vice President, told PCB007.



"With our core business the manufacture of time-critical PCBs, we have to be in position to provide this detailed material content information to our customers in an expedited manner", he added.



"Further, as of July 1, 2006, the EU has set a 28 day window within which an OEM must provide detailed material content reports at the full-product level. This will pose quite a challenge, as the level of detail at the PCB-level alone is quite onerous. Nonetheless, Coretec is in position to provide these reports now, which is of great benefit to our customers as they accelerate the transition of their designs to RoHS-compliant technology", he told PCB007.