CTS establishes microelectronic assembly capability

US based CTS Corporation has announced its Electronics Manufacturing Solutions (EMS) business is expanding its support for high-technology industries by establishing a Class 10,000 cleanroom environment and wire bonding capability at its Moorpark, California headquarters.

This capability will enable the processing of bare die through complete assembly and test for products that require miniaturized assembly technologies. The investment is part of CTS' ongoing commitment to extending the range of products and services available in North America.

The additional capability complements existing processes and services offered by CTS to its customers in the defense, aerospace and medical sectors, whose critical product applications require miniature, high-reliability, highly complex product assemblies. The cleanroom environment and wire bonding services are important in CTS' commitment to providing customers with a “one-stop-shop” for high quality mixed-technology, hybrid microelectronic assemblies.

Don Schroeder, President of the EMS Business, stated, “From design to direct ship, CTS' objective is to deliver a full turnkey manufacturing solution across all of our strategic markets. This additional capability further complements the specialized manufacturing services we deliver to customers who require very high quality, high reliability product.”

CTS also announce the appointment of Rohit Rai as the Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development reporting to Donald Schwanz, CEO and Chairman of the Board. In his new role, Rohit will lead the corporate business development efforts and drive the growth strategy for CTS to meet the dynamic and changing business needs.



CTS EMS is a Tier Two provider of electronics manufacturing products and services to a range of markets, including communications, defense and aerospace, medical and industrial equipment. With headquarters in Moorpark, California, CTS operates seven manufacturing facilities worldwide, in Europe, North America and Asia.

