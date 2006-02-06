Eurodis MBO to become Texim Europe

The management buyout of Eurodis Benelux and Germany business is now lying under Netherlands TKH Group's umbrella and is called Texim Europe.

Eurodis managers Arnoud Koens, Erwin Reijerink and Wilco van Wijck lead the buyout of Eurodis Benelux and Germany. The new headquarter of Texim Europe is located in Haaksbergen, Netherlands and the company, that has about 70 employees, has subsidiaries in Belgium and Germany.



Abacus took over Eurodis UK, Swiss Ineltro took over Eurodis Electronics Schweiz AG and Eurodis in Austria went through a management buyout and now belongs to Ineltro Electronics GmbH. The German distributor Rutronik took over the Swedish subsidiary of Eurodis.