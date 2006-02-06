Staccato appoints former Broadcom Executive as CEO

The Board of Directors of Staccato Communications today announced the appointment of Marty Colombatto, current Chairman of the Board of Staccato, as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Rick Kornfeld.

Mr. Colombatto has served on Staccato's Board since May 2004 and has played an active role in directing the company's strategic business direction. “Staccato Communications reminds me of Broadcom in the early days. Staccato has assembled an excellent team that has worked extremely hard to deliver the world's only single-chip wireless USB solution - a product that represents the

next step in the evolution of digital wireless communication,” Colombatto said. “When you combine a super-charged team with a potentially huge market, the outcome can be extraordinary. I am personally committed to making Staccato the industry leader in our segment as the market adopts this next generation of wireless connectivity.