Foxconn plans PC assembly plant

Foxconn Electronics plans to build a PC assembly plant in India by the end of 2006. Foxconn also lands new orders from Nokia.

According to DigiTimes, the PC assembly production line in India is intended to fulfill regional orders from customers Dell, Hewlett Packard and Acer.



DigiTimes also reported that Foxconn Precision Components may land a magnesium-alloy chassis order from Nokia in the second half of this year.

