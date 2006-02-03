More Thales at Celestica<br>and more orders to Telford

Celestica announced the expansion of its outsourcing relationship with the Thales Group. Through the agreement, Celestica will serve as a dedicated EMS partner for Thales' products.

As part of its corporate competitiveness program, the Thales Group will leverage Celestica's range of global capabilities including system assembly and Lean supply chain management. Celestica's expertise in technology and manufacturing and experience in the aerospace and defense markets positioned the company as an ideal candidate for this work.



"Celestica is very proud of our strengthened partnership with the Thales Group," said Peter Lindgren, senior vice president, Celestica. "Through our product lifecycle support services including product design and optimization, end-of-life management and obsolescence management - we will help Thales to meet both cost and time-to-market objectives, ultimately improving their competitive position in the marketplace."



The new agreement has already taken effect, with new production orders underway in Arden Hills, Minnesota; Telford, U.K.; and, Valencia, Spain.



Celestica has provided the Thales Group with electronics manufacturing services since 2004. Recently, in 2005, Celestica was awarded a production contract from Thales Avionics, Inc., a division of the Thales Group, for the company's TopSeries in-flight entertainment (IFE) system - an innovative system integrating passenger services such as entertainment, email and Internet access, and in-seat laptop computer power.



Celestica is also collaborating with the company on technology programs, including an initiative relating to the European Union's Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) legislation.