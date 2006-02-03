New VP of Sales and Marketing to Henkel

Henkel Corporation's electronics group has appointed Dr. Gordon Fischer to the position of Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Technical Service for the Americas.

"It is an incredibly exciting time to be part of the leading global materials supplier," says Fischer. "The electronics industry is facing one of our greatest manufacturing challenges as we make the transition to lead-free production and Henkel has been at the forefront of materials research and development, yielding several leading-edge lead-free solder materials and compatible fluxes, underfills, encapsulants, die attach materials and mold compounds. This really is history in the making and Henkel is leading the charge."

