SMT & Inspection | December 13, 2004
New DEK Website
DEK has launched its new website, designed to provide improved navigation, easy access to the latest production-enhancing technical data, online machine management and the ability to interact with other DEK users.
One of the many highlights of the site is the Process Technology section, where registered users and customers can share DEK’s extensive process knowledge by accessing technical white papers and Frequently Asked Questions developed by DEK experts and partners. Customers can drill deeper into this data by clicking into special access sections containing in-depth process information for the SMT, semiconductor and electronic interconnect/PCB fabrication industries. Here, users will find information on technologies such as lead-free interconnect, ball placement, backside wafer coating, ProFlow™, PumpPrint™, wafer bumping, and via fill among others.
The customer support mechanisms built into the site are like no other in the industry. By clicking into the Customer Support section, customers can completely manage their machine inventory online - an amazing and time-saving feature. In this section, customers can view in a single window a list and location of the machines they own, maintenance histories, a detailed log of contact with DEK and machine options that can be changed online. Backed up by the Support Knowledge Base, which contains information, manuals and Frequently Asked Questions on every DEK product, the Customer Support section becomes an incredibly powerful tool. Other support features include the ability to search for product photos and pricing details and access to the site’s innovative Find-a-Part service, which includes a 3D CAD image of every machine and allows users to zoom in to the part they need.
Further enhancing the customer experience is DEK’s Support Engineering Forum, where customers can interact online with peers and with DEK experts to discuss issues and share ideas.
“We’ve revamped our site to create a simpler, more intuitive user interface for visitors, including customers, partners, members of the press and other registered users. The tools available through the DEK website are designed to enhance the customer experience and share DEK’s incredible technical expertise,” said Rich Heimsch of DEK. “This investment also reflects our commitment to helping customers get the very best from their process. DEK is much more than a hardware provider – our market-leading, in-depth process knowledge is second to none and we want to use that knowledge to empower our customers.”
