Autoliv Honored with Honda Award

Autoliv today received Honda's Supplier of Excellence Award during a ceremony at Autoliv's facility in Yokohama. Honda gave Autoliv the award for "persistent implementation of value engineering/value added activities", resulting in products with higher quality and performance at lower cost.

Honda is not only one of Autoliv's ten largest customers but also one of the fastest growing customers. In 2005, Autoliv's global sales to Honda amounted to $350 million, an increase of 21% from 2004.



Autoliv's facilities in Japan, the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Thailand deliver frontal airbags, side airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels to eight of Honda's plants globally. In addition, Autoliv's tech centers in Japan and North America support Honda with its engineering expertise in automotive safety and with crash testing. The fastest growing product is the curtain airbag for side-impact and rollover protection - a product that Honda has decided to offer as standard from 2006 in all of its vehicles in North America.