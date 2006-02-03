ElektronikGruppen forms a new business unit

ElektronikGruppen forms a new business unit which is focused mainly on TFT LCD and storage products.

MIKO Components AB will be the logistic platform for the entire business unit and will change its name into EG Display & System from today 3rd of February 2006.



The EG Display & System AB is 100% subsidary to ElektronikGruppen BK AB. The reason for this new business unit is to centralize and enhance the logistics Pan Nordic, Poland and in the

Baltics. This new Business unit will also be able to offer enhanced technical and sales support towards the customers.



The logistic platform is planned to be up and running from the first of March 2006.