CVM boosts RFI's global expansion

Close Venture Management has invested £2million in testing equipment supplier RFI Global Services. The money will help RFI to accelerate their global expansion plans.

"RFI now have in Close, a long-term finance partner to work with our technical and business expertise in test and certification to create an international brand synonymous with quality, professionalism and speed", Stephen Kirk RFI's Chief Executive told EETimes.