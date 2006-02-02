Success for Lead-Free event in Stockholm

The Lead-Free event "Blyfritt 2006" at the Stockholm International Fair yesterday turned out to be a success.

The organizers of the event anticipated some 300-400 visitors but the Lead-Free event was attended by 1222 visitors.



The Lead-Free event at the Stockholm International Fair contained live production in two surface mounting lines and debates about different subjects related to the RoHS directive. There were also a number of stands where companies could present their business. Every visitor evertiq asked were talking about success.