Sanmina-SCI to Showcase Leading-<br>Edge PCB and Backplane Technology

Sanmina-SCI Corporation will exhibit new printed circuit board (PCB) and backplane technology developments at DesignCon 2006, to be held February 6 through February 9, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley.

Sanmina-SCI will showcase some new innovations in high-speed design, high- performance materials, embedded passives and engineered via structures. There will be a live demonstration of a 30-layer full mesh ATCA backplane running 12.5 Gbps with a Bit Error Rate (BER) of 10E-18. In addition, a demo illustrating the benefits of Opti-Via(TM) optimized backdrilling for cost effectively eliminating via stub parasitics will be available. A white paper titled, "Impedance Characterization and Design Optimization of PCB Embedded Passive Components," will be presented by Nick Biunno, Staff Senior Scientist, and Franz Gisin, Director of Signal Integrity of Sanmina-SCI on Tuesday, February 7, at 9:20 to 10 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time).



"In our business customers require and expect quality, innovation and exceptional customer service. DesignCon is a great venue each year to showcase Sanmina-SCI's commitment to innovation and new technologies that are proven to impact our customers' bottom line and time-to-market requirements," said George Dudnikov, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Sanmina-SCI's PCB and Backplane Divisions. "The Sanmina-SCI booth will be staffed with technical experts across a wide spectrum of PCB and backplane- related fields."



Sanmina-SCI's PCB Division is a pioneering force in the PCB industry with more than 20 patents and over 20 years of experience, offering customers the latest in high-performance materials and enhanced via geometrics that significantly increase useable bandwidth and substantially decreases BER. State-of-the-art PCB factories are strategically located in North America, Europe and Asia, offering high-end technology and efficient lower-cost manufacturing.



Sanmina-SCI's Backplane Division features highly skilled engineers and design centers around the world, providing customers with passive, active and high-bandwidth backplanes. Sanmina-SCI will be located in the PCB Technology Pavilion, booth number 819.