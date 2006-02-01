Elprint in the mood for investments

The Norwegian PCB supplier Elprint will during 2005 and 2006 spend approximately 7.82 MEUR on equipment and factory rebuilding.

Many of the investments are already made. Elprint has rebuilt its factory and rearranged its factory lay-out and also invested in new air conditioning and heat recycling. A new power supply for the whole factory has also been installed. Elprint has also invested in an in-line oxide line for multilayer production, an LDI, a new plasma etch for Flex and Flex-Rigid boards, a fully automatic V-cut machine, a semi automatic micro polish equipment including digital microscope and image storage.



During February Elprint will also have an in-line plating line with desmear and DMS and an automatic in-line multilayer pocess running.



During May and June Elprint will install an in-line solder mask process and an automatic HAL process.



After the Q3 2006 has ended Elprint will also have a micro via drill, an in-line exposure-etch-strip line, a chemical Ni/Au process and a Cut-Sheet laminating process running.



- Today no one with success has made choices who would be considered as reasonable to an accountant. You are often in a situation that is about surviving or dying, Elprint's CEO Helge Nielsen said.

