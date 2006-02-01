TRG Components to distribute Mean Well

The Swedish components distributor TRG Components AB has been selected by Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd. to distribute their power supplying units.

Mean Well's product portfolio contains 2000 standard products of power supplying units. Among them you will find AC/DC converters, DC/AC converters and battery chargers but also custom fitted products.



The company recently established a sales office in California, US to provide better service to its customers.