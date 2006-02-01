Brainboxes accuses Envirowise for misleading information

The UK government funded Envirowise has been accused by electronics manufacturer Brainboxes for giving misleading information to the industry concerning the RoHS directive.

“Complying with this legislation is costly for our business so to find out that a Government funded-body is encouraging companies to ignore the law is appalling and puts us at a significant disadvantage to those companies simply because we are law abiding,” Stephen Evans, managing director of Brainboxes told Electronics Weekly.



“Our policy is to encourage every company to follow the letter and the spirit of the law,” Dr Gibson at Envirowise told Electronicsweekly.