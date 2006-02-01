Elektromekan & Tritech to cooperate

Sweden based EMS-provider Elektromekan AB has signed an agreement of product development, volume production and maintenance of electronics system with Tritech Technology AB, a supplier of such services.

Together the two companies will establish themselves as a cost effective partner who take responsibilities all the way from idea and product design to manufacturing, logistics and after sales services. ”The strength in this cooperation is that it is easier and more efficient for the customer to handle its products through the whole product life cycle”, according to Åke Wernelind, CEO Tritech.

