Electronics Production | January 31, 2006
Salcomp plans for future growth
Finland based power supplies maker Salcomp has plans to go public and centralising its Finnish operations to Salo. The company also recently bought a unit from Flextronics in Brazil.
Salcomp Oy, manufacturer of power supplies for mobile phones, is in the process of investigating the opportunity to broaden the company's ownership structure. One option is to seek listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. As part of this analysis, the company has decided to investigate centralising Finnish operations to Salo.
“Focusing primarily on the development and manufacturing of chargers and power supplies for mobile phones, has brought us significant experience in the field, and has enabled us to become the technological leader on the market. Our position is particularly strong in developed power supply technology. As a result of the actions to develop our global logistics and production, we have now reached a stage where the company has the opportunity to evaluate different possibilities and make decisions on the future ownership structure of the company,” said Mats Eriksson, President and CEO of Salcomp Oy.
The company has retained Mandatum & Co as a financial adviser to assist with the investigations.
In conjunction with this, the company will start investigating the possibility to transfer its operation from Kemijärvi to Salo by the end of 2006. The reasoning behind the possible transfer is to centralise all operations to one region. This would strengthen the company's operations and facilitate cooperation. Should the transfer take place, the company will offer all employees at the Kemijärvi office a position in Salo.
Salcomp separated from Nokia in 1999 and is a leading manufacturer of chargers and power supplies for mobile phones. The company has 30 years of experience in the electronics sector, and its customers are the leading mobile phone manufacturers. In addition to Finland, the company has operations in Dallas and Chicago (USA), Sao Paolo and Manaus (Brazil) and Shenzhen in China. The production plants are located in China and Brazil.
Salcomp recently acquired operations from Flextronics in Brazil. The acquired operations have been integrated into Salcomp Group and 800 employees have been transferred from Flextronics to a new company, Salcomp Industrial Electrônica da Amazônia Ltda.
The company had a turnover of EUR 156 million in 2005 and has 6,300 employees.
