Green Hills Software in Boeing 777

Green Hills Software, Inc., a developer of operating systems and development tools for safe and secure systems, today announced that Smiths Aerospace successfully certified two new systems to the FAA's RCTA/DO-178B safety critical standard using Green Hills Software products.



Smiths Aerospace used Green Hills Software's GMART run-time system and AdaMULTI development environment to develop the software for the Electrical Load Management System (ELMS2) and Fuel Quantity Indicating System (FQIS) for the new Boeing 777 300ER aircraft. The software running in both systems has been certified to the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) standard for safety-critical software, RTCA/DO-178B. Both the FAA and European Joint Aviation Authority (JAA) were involved in the certification process.

