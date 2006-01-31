SWE-DISH chosen by Armed Forces

SWE-DISH Satellite Systems AB has been chosen to supply FA150T Mil Fly-Away systems for use within the network of the Swedish Armed Forces.

The Swedish Defense Material Administration (FMV) has selected SWE-DISH Satellite Systems AB for delivery of their new satellite communication equipment. The FA150T Mil Fly-Away systems will be used for communication both domestically and internationally. The delivery was made by end of 2005.



The combat proven SWE-DISH FA150T Mil Fly-Away system is designed from the bottom up to be a rugged, easy to transport and quick to deploy satellite earth terminal. The lightweight antenna design is optimized to keep package size down and efficiency up, without compromising strength or durability.



The FA150T Mil Fly-Away is the world's smallest DISA certified tri-band terminal and can operate on Ku-, X- and C-band.



“The Swedish Defense is not only our key customer and home market, they are also one of the leading nations when it comes to transformation of the military forces, and we are very proud that the Swedish Military users have chosen our Fly-Away system for their future needs” says Lars Jehrlander, CEO of SWE-DISH Satellite Systems.