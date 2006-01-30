Filtronic CEO steps down

Filtronic has announced that Professor John Roulston, Chief Executive Officer, has resigned from the company by mutual agreement with the Board with immediate effect.

David Rhodes commented: “John Roulston has brought integrity, energy, initiative and a disciplined approach to his position. We very much appreciate his efforts on behalf of Filtronic and we wish him well”.



Professor Rhodes has stepped down as Chairman in order to serve as Group CEO, concentrating on providing leadership to the Wireless Infrastructure division of the company.



Rhys Williams, the Senior Non-Executive Director, will assume the Chairmanship on a temporary basis until such time as a new Chairman is recruited.