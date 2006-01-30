Cencorp strengthens management team

Cencorp Corporations strengthens its group management team. M.Sc. Timo Hannukainen has been appointed Vice President, Quality and HR as of February 1st, 2006. He reports to CEO Petri Väinölä.

Timo Hannukainen has long experience in the electronics industry. He has worked in quality management of Nokia Plc. since 1994. Prior to joining Cencorp Hannukainen worked as a Vice President, Quality Business Unit Management in Nokia. Earlier Hannukainen has held quality and HR related positions in Saab-Valmet.



Cencorp Corporation has decided to integrate its marketing and sales functions. The goal is to create a marketing concept which supports sales in an ever more efficient and customer-oriented way. Vice President, Sales and Marketing Marko Liimatainen is in charge of marketing and sales as of February 1st, 2006.



Cencorp Management Team includes the following people from February 1st, 2006:

President and CEO, Petri Väinölä

Vice President, Finance and Control, Olli-Pekka Juhantila

Vice President, Legal Affairs, Ville Parpola

Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Marko Liimatainen

CEO, Singulase Oy Jouni Suutarinen

Vice President, Operations and R&D, Pekka Välimäki

CEO, USA Operations, Veli-Olavi Kataja

Vice President, Quality and HR Timo Hannukainen



Cencorp develops and supplies automation solutions to the electronics and semiconductor industry that enhance productivity.