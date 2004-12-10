Memec awarded by C&D

Memec, a global semiconductor distributor specializing in demand creation, was named “Global Distributor of the Year” for C&D Technologies’ Power Electronics division.

C&D Technologies, Inc.is a producer of electrical power storage and conversion products used in telecommunications and industrial applications.



Memec received the award for its commitment to growing sales across the full C&D Power Electronics product portfolio on a global basis. The distributor carries and creates demand for the complete range of C&D’s AC/DC power supplies, DC/DC converters and power-related magnetic products through the following distribution divisions: Memec Unique in North America, Memec Insight in Europe and Memec Impact in Asia-Pacific.



“Memec has provided strong support for C&D Technologies which has contributed significantly to sales growth on a worldwide basis,” said Rob Hill, vice president of EMEA/Asia sales and global marketing at C&D Technologies. “In addition to stocking and delivering our products, all three Memec distribution divisions have demonstrated high levels of demand creation and technical support capabilities – adding considerable value to C&D’s worldwide supply chain.”



“Memec’s philosophy is to maintain superior product knowledge and create strong demand for supplier partner products,” said Greg Provenzano, senior vice president for Memec’s global supplier group. “By executing on a consistent global strategy, Memec has been able to deliver on its philosophy and achieve a long history of success with C&D Technologies. The ‘Global Distributor of the Year’ award reflects the hard work that our international teams have put into making the relationship successful.”