Electronics Production | January 29, 2006
LG.Philips Displays seeks bankruptcy protection
Due to worsening conditions in the cathode ray tube (CRT) marketplace and unsustainable debt, the holding company as well as one of its Dutch subsidiaries (LG.Philips Displays Netherlands B.V.) and its German subsidiary in Aachen, Germany, have all filed for insolvency protection.
The holding company also announced that it will not be able to provide further financial support to certain loss making subsidiaries because it has been unable to obtain sustainable new or additional funding.
LG.Philips Displays Holding B.V. is the European holding company for LG.Philips Displays. Given the holding company's inability to further fund the subsidiaries, its operations in France, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Mexico and the U.S. are also reviewing their financial position. In particular, the workers council of LPD France has been summoned to consider seeking insolvency protection at the plant in France.
LG.Philips Displays emphasized that its plants in Brazil, China, Indonesia, Korea and Poland are, in principle, unaffected. The company's factories in the United Kingdom (Blackburn) and the Netherlands (Stadskanaal and Sittard, with support from some employees in Eindhoven) are economically viable and are expected to continue production, for which LG.Philips Displays will seek support and approval of the Dutch trustee and supervisory judge. These operations represent more than 85 percent of LG.Philips Displays' production capacity employing approximately 15,000 people.
“Over the past year, LG.Philips Displays and other CRT manufacturers have seen an unprecedented decline in the market for CRTs, especially in Europe. The demand for new flat panel televisions, including liquid crystal display (LCD) and plasma televisions, has surged dramatically, as these alternatives have dropped in price and become cost competitive faster than anticipated. Although demand for CRTs has dropped precipitously in mature markets, global demand for CRTs remains strong, especially in emerging markets.
LG.Philips Displays has been in extensive discussions with the company's financiers and parent companies, Philips and LG Electronics, over the past several months to explore financial solutions to the market challenges, especially in Europe. However, these negotiations were ultimately unsuccessful.
As a result of the insolvency filings, approximately 350 employees at the company's operations in Eindhoven, the Netherlands and 400 employees in Aachen, Germany are affected.
“We deeply regret this outcome and the painful impact these filings will have on our valued employees and the communities that have supported us over the years,” said J.I. Son, President and CEO of LG.Philips Displays. “Unfortunately, market conditions and our financial situation have made this very difficult decision unavoidable.”
Effect on Employees
LPD employees are being informed of these changes and of their plant's financial position by their local management.
“Having explored all possible restructuring options, we really had no choice but to take these actions. We are working to maintain employment for our remaining employees through our ongoing operations,” said J.I. Son.
Effect on Customers
LG.Philips Displays will work with its customers to ensure continued support to their businesses by providing backup supplies from LPD's ongoing operations.
Effect on Suppliers
LG.Philips Displays will continue to work with suppliers to its ongoing plants and operations. Suppliers delivering parts and components to the affected plants will be formally notified in due course in accordance with local legislative requirements.
LG.Philips Displays Holding B.V. is the European holding company for LG.Philips Displays. Given the holding company's inability to further fund the subsidiaries, its operations in France, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Mexico and the U.S. are also reviewing their financial position. In particular, the workers council of LPD France has been summoned to consider seeking insolvency protection at the plant in France.
LG.Philips Displays emphasized that its plants in Brazil, China, Indonesia, Korea and Poland are, in principle, unaffected. The company's factories in the United Kingdom (Blackburn) and the Netherlands (Stadskanaal and Sittard, with support from some employees in Eindhoven) are economically viable and are expected to continue production, for which LG.Philips Displays will seek support and approval of the Dutch trustee and supervisory judge. These operations represent more than 85 percent of LG.Philips Displays' production capacity employing approximately 15,000 people.
“Over the past year, LG.Philips Displays and other CRT manufacturers have seen an unprecedented decline in the market for CRTs, especially in Europe. The demand for new flat panel televisions, including liquid crystal display (LCD) and plasma televisions, has surged dramatically, as these alternatives have dropped in price and become cost competitive faster than anticipated. Although demand for CRTs has dropped precipitously in mature markets, global demand for CRTs remains strong, especially in emerging markets.
LG.Philips Displays has been in extensive discussions with the company's financiers and parent companies, Philips and LG Electronics, over the past several months to explore financial solutions to the market challenges, especially in Europe. However, these negotiations were ultimately unsuccessful.
As a result of the insolvency filings, approximately 350 employees at the company's operations in Eindhoven, the Netherlands and 400 employees in Aachen, Germany are affected.
“We deeply regret this outcome and the painful impact these filings will have on our valued employees and the communities that have supported us over the years,” said J.I. Son, President and CEO of LG.Philips Displays. “Unfortunately, market conditions and our financial situation have made this very difficult decision unavoidable.”
Effect on Employees
LPD employees are being informed of these changes and of their plant's financial position by their local management.
“Having explored all possible restructuring options, we really had no choice but to take these actions. We are working to maintain employment for our remaining employees through our ongoing operations,” said J.I. Son.
Effect on Customers
LG.Philips Displays will work with its customers to ensure continued support to their businesses by providing backup supplies from LPD's ongoing operations.
Effect on Suppliers
LG.Philips Displays will continue to work with suppliers to its ongoing plants and operations. Suppliers delivering parts and components to the affected plants will be formally notified in due course in accordance with local legislative requirements.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments