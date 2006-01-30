RoHS | January 30, 2006
First WEEE prosecution carried out
Boots Retail in Ireland has become the first company in the European Union to be prosecuted for offences under the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Regulations.
On 23 January 2006 Boots Retail (Ireland) Ltd pleaded guilty to charges brought by the Environmental Protection Agency in relation to offences under the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Regulations 2005.
This is the first case to be taken under these Regulations in Ireland or in the EU. The Regulations were made to bring the EU WEEE Directive into Irish law and became effective on 13th August 2005.
The case was heard at Wexford District Court and the company admitted breaching the Regulations by:
Failing to maintain a specified notice in-store alerting customers to the fact that prices include a contribution to a Producer Recycling Fund to ensure that WEEE is collected and recycled in a responsible manner.
Failing to include in an advertisement offering electrical and electronic equipment the contribution to be made to a Producer Recycling Fund as well as the net price, as required by the Regulations. The advertisement was published in the Irish Times on 27th October 2005.
Waste electrical and electronic equipment is made up of many different materials and components, some of which are hazardous. The Directive aims to prevent the generation of electrical and electronic waste and to promote reuse, recycling and other forms of recovery. Failure to comply with the requirements of the Regulations has the potential to reduce the amount of waste electrical and electronic equipment that can be collected and diverted from landfill.
Commenting on the prosecution Dr Gerry Byrne, Programme Manager, EPA said, “The WEEE Regulations are consumer-friendly and environment-friendly and in failing to comply with the Regulations companies put compliant retailers at a competitive disadvantage.”
Fines of €1,200 were imposed and costs of €6,865 were awarded to the EPA.
This is the first case to be taken under these Regulations in Ireland or in the EU. The Regulations were made to bring the EU WEEE Directive into Irish law and became effective on 13th August 2005.
The case was heard at Wexford District Court and the company admitted breaching the Regulations by:
Failing to maintain a specified notice in-store alerting customers to the fact that prices include a contribution to a Producer Recycling Fund to ensure that WEEE is collected and recycled in a responsible manner.
Failing to include in an advertisement offering electrical and electronic equipment the contribution to be made to a Producer Recycling Fund as well as the net price, as required by the Regulations. The advertisement was published in the Irish Times on 27th October 2005.
Waste electrical and electronic equipment is made up of many different materials and components, some of which are hazardous. The Directive aims to prevent the generation of electrical and electronic waste and to promote reuse, recycling and other forms of recovery. Failure to comply with the requirements of the Regulations has the potential to reduce the amount of waste electrical and electronic equipment that can be collected and diverted from landfill.
Commenting on the prosecution Dr Gerry Byrne, Programme Manager, EPA said, “The WEEE Regulations are consumer-friendly and environment-friendly and in failing to comply with the Regulations companies put compliant retailers at a competitive disadvantage.”
Fines of €1,200 were imposed and costs of €6,865 were awarded to the EPA.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments