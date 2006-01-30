Electronics Production | January 30, 2006
Reed unveils Nepcon seminar line-up
Reed Exhibitions has revealed the line-up for the Nepcon 2006's Electronics Process Technology Seminars, to be held over 9th - 11th May at the Birmingham NEC.
The extensive seminar program is organised by the SMART Group and sponsored by Electronics Manufacture & Test magazine.
“Nepcon and Electronics Manufacture & Test magazine continue to provide the biggest and best free technology seminars in the industry, year on year,” explains SMART Seminar Coordinator, Bob Willis. “As guaranteed quality presentations, the seminars always cover the most important issues relating to current and future manufacturing challenges, before anyone else. Although lead-free requirements are only weeks away, there is still a thirst for real experience, real data and simple solutions, which is exactly what we are aiming to deliver with this comprehensive seminar line-up.”
The seminar program reflects the current lead-free focus of the electronics industry, led by a discussion of 'Lead-Free Failure Analysis – The Real Story So Far'. The line-up will address a range of related process issues including lead-free inspection criteria for reflow and wave soldering, the reliability of mixed alloy products and other operative implications of the WEEE and RoHS directives. A number of the seminars will be based on extensive research from the LEADOUT project, a European wide lead-free initiative aimed at small and medium-sized volume producers.
“As the UK's only dedicated electronics exhibition, this year's Nepcon event looks set to be better than ever, a prospect considerably enhanced by our unique line-up of free and informative seminars,” comments Nepcon Sales Manager, Claire Jeffreys. “Combined with the enhanced facilities offered by the 2006 move to Birmingham NEC, the Electronics Process Technology Seminars are an ideal platform from which visitors can address the practical implications of the transition to lead-free. Plus, each seminar is scheduled to allow a break between presentations, leaving visitors free to discover the hundreds of innovative exhibits on display around the exhibition hall.”
All Process Technology Seminar bookings will soon be available online at www.nepcon.co.uk, where delegates can also access a copy of all associated literature free of charge. Meanwhile, interested parties can request a free copy of the presentations after the seminars by indicating this preference on the Nepcon website.
