Solectron CEO addressed<br> business leaders in Davos

Solectron CEO Addressed Business Leaders at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland; Mike Cannon Discusses the Importance of Selecting an Outsourcing Partner Who Will Create Competitive

Mike Cannon, president and CEO of Solectron Corporation, addressed business leaders gathering at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

As part of a panel, "Outsourcing Everywhere: Externalizing Innovation and Creativity," Cannon joined a distinguished group of global business leaders and discussed the importance of combining the power of product innovation with operational innovation to create market opportunities.



"With the acceleration rate of product innovation, it is critical for companies to select outsourcing partners who can help get products to market quickly while reaching quality and cost targets early," said Cannon. According to Cannon, the key to success is partnerships.

"In today's accelerating pace of global business, simply moving faster is not enough," said Cannon. "You must have partnerships to win -- partners who can align operational innovation with product innovation to improve competitive advantage."

