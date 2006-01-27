Canadian EMS firm establish<br>Eastern European partnership

The Canadian based company Polonix announced that through strategic relationships in Eastern Europe, the company extends low-cost, high-quality manufacturing services to clients.

Focused on innovative solutions in information technology, telecommunications and process control, Polonix relies on highly sophisticated R&D and expert electronics manufacturing to lead development projects that deliver competitive advantage to customers, PCB 007 reports.



"What we are offering should particularly be attractive for North American companies who export to the European market, as their products could be manufactured directly in a European Community country for savings in manufacturing costs, logistics and customs" , saids Dr. Jan Jakubczyk, Polonix CEO.

