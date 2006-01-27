New director of marketing at C&D

C&D Technologies has announced the appointment of John Sutherby as Director of Marketing Communications for the company's Power Electronics Division.

Based at the C&D offices in Mansfield, MA, John will be responsible for managing the Power Electronics Division's global marketing communication activities. Key aspects of the new role will be to further raise the profile of the organization and to communicate the company's products to the market in the Asia-Pacific region, including China and Japan.



John brings many years of global marketing communications experience to C&D Technologies. Prior to taking up this new position, he spent ten years with ITT Industries' Electronics Division as Marketing Communications Director. Key aspects of this role included the management of marketing communications campaigns focused on the aerospace, defence, industrial, communications and transportation markets. Prior to ITT, John held senior positions with C&K Components and Augat/Alcoswitch.



John has a Bachelor of Science degree and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and is Green Belt certified in accordance with the University of Michigan's Six Sigma Program.

Brian Crowe, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for C&D's Power Electronics Division, states: “Thanks to the rapid expansion of the Power Electronics Division through acquisitions and organic growth, we are reaching more markets with more technologies than ever before. John's role is to ensure effective and consistent communications with all of these global markets, including driving marketing communications activities in China and Japan.”