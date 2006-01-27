GPV signs agreement with Pratt & Whitney

Danish PCB Group GPV and Pratt & Whitney have signed an agreement for production of parts for the F135 engine that will power a new advanced fighter aircraft, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF).

GPV was chosen after a competition with a number of international companies to supply F135 feather seals, a critical component of the F135 engine.



"The conclusion of the agreement with Pratt & Whitney is a breakthrough for GPV. Some years ago GPV decided to seek qualification as a sub-supplier to the defense, aviation and aerospace industries, which has required building up particular competencies and gaining a number of special approvals. We have succeeded in doing so, and our effort is now beginning to pay off. We hope to win similar contracts in future", says Jørgen K. Hansen, GPV's CEO.