SMT & Inspection | August 24, 2004
Agilent to acquire Silicon Genetics
Agilent Technologies Inc. and Silicon Genetics today announced an agreement for Agilent to acquire Silicon Genetics, a provider of software solutions for life science discovery.
With the addition of Silicon Genetics' genomics data analysis and management tools to its portfolio, Agilent will become a market leader in life science informatics. The acquisition is subject to closing conditions, and financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
"Silicon Genetics brings Agilent an outstanding informatics product portfolio and a strong team of people with extensive experience in software development, marketing, sales and support," said Fran DiNuzzo, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Integrated Biology Solutions business. "Our combined organizations will offer customers an unparalleled range of informatics solutions spanning applications in gene expression, genotyping and protein identification."
Silicon Genetics, privately held, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America with inclusion on the Deloitte Technology FAST 500 and several other industry rankings. Silicon Genetics' customers include more than 600 leading pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and major research organizations around the world. Based in Redwood City, Calif., Silicon Genetics employs 50 people, most of whom are expected to join Agilent.
Together, the staffs of Silicon Genetics and Agilent will form a life science informatics team that will be an incubator for informatics products spanning DNA, RNA, protein and pathway applications. The team will work on developing the products of Silicon Genetics, the Agilent Spectrum Mill proteomics workbench, the Agilent Synapsia informatics workbench and more.
"We plan to continue development and support of each of these product lines with a commitment to openness, industry standards, and interoperability with other instrument hardware and software providers," said DiNuzzo. "We see informatics as a key to advancing integrated biological research, and our goal is to provide customers with functionality in new research areas to enhance their productivity, creativity and research success."
"Silicon Genetics brings Agilent an outstanding informatics product portfolio and a strong team of people with extensive experience in software development, marketing, sales and support," said Fran DiNuzzo, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Integrated Biology Solutions business. "Our combined organizations will offer customers an unparalleled range of informatics solutions spanning applications in gene expression, genotyping and protein identification."
Silicon Genetics, privately held, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America with inclusion on the Deloitte Technology FAST 500 and several other industry rankings. Silicon Genetics' customers include more than 600 leading pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and major research organizations around the world. Based in Redwood City, Calif., Silicon Genetics employs 50 people, most of whom are expected to join Agilent.
Together, the staffs of Silicon Genetics and Agilent will form a life science informatics team that will be an incubator for informatics products spanning DNA, RNA, protein and pathway applications. The team will work on developing the products of Silicon Genetics, the Agilent Spectrum Mill proteomics workbench, the Agilent Synapsia informatics workbench and more.
"We plan to continue development and support of each of these product lines with a commitment to openness, industry standards, and interoperability with other instrument hardware and software providers," said DiNuzzo. "We see informatics as a key to advancing integrated biological research, and our goal is to provide customers with functionality in new research areas to enhance their productivity, creativity and research success."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments