Jabil joins tech stock index

EMS provider Jabil Circuit has been among three companies added to the ArcaEx Tech 100 Index.

The index, which was started in 1982, is comprised of 100 listed and over-the-counter securities, including companies from different industries that produce or deploy innovative technologies.



Archipelago Holdings is based in Chicago, and is expected to merge with the New York Stock Exchange early this year, Tampabay bizjournal reports.