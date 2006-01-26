RoHS | January 26, 2006
Bob Willis awarded for Lead-Free work
Soldertec Global/Tin Technology has announced their Annual Lead-Free Solder Awards and Bob Willis proudly receives the 'Process Development Award', in recognition of his many achievements and enthusiasm in assisting industry in the preparation for the implementation of lead-free legislation.
Internationally known for his excellent training courses, lectures, practical advice and organising ability of lead-free events that span over a decade, Bob produces many useful aids including;- CD-ROMs, Wallcharts and Videos. He writes technical articles, is a regular contributor to magazines and has assisted in producing many soldering books.
Its for his practical knowledge that he is especially well known, especially co-ordinating lead-free hands-on working areas at international exhibitions, most recently at Productronica, the Hannover Fair and Nepcon. This year will be the fourth consecutive 'Lead-Free Experience' at Nepcon, organised on behalf of the SMART Group.
Bob is proud of his activities for IPC, especially at APEX.
Among the research groups that Bob has organised training workshops for are: ITTF, SINTEF, NPL and IVF.
Bob coordinates the SMART Group activity for the EU project LEADOUT, currently Europe's largest funded research project.
Bob's travels take him to exhibitions and electronics manufacturing facilities around the world, including Europe, USA, Far East and Australasia.
Tom Perrett, Soldertec Global Marketing Manager commented, “Bob's enthusiasm is infectious. He gets things done and has contributed so much to enable our industry to meet the challenge of the impending legislation. His standing by his peers is second to none and we are delighted to announce his well deserved award”.
