New launch for Rigid-Flex Boards by Exception PCB

UK-based Exception PCB has set new standards for the European rigid-flex market, guaranteeing a 20-day turnaround on all products, with a focus on five days for quickturn, PCB 007 reports.

Graham Temple who was appointed in October 2005 to lead the Exception PCB's development in the field of rigid-flex,said that the business is now predicting over a million pounds of revenue to come from this specialism alone in 2006.



"We believe our promise to turn around this type of product within a 20-day period currently sets new standards for the industry and gives our customers the confidence and peace of mind they need to choose Exception as their partner in PCB solutions”, said Graham Temple to PCB 007.