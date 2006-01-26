Lloyd Doyle set to launch LD6000

Lloyd Doyle will have their IBIS Solder Bump Inspection system in action during next week at IPC APEX, Booth 2086 in addition to latest LD6000 AOT systems.

The new IBIS (Interferometric Bump Inspection System) is designed to inspect coined and non-coined solder bumps on chip carrier die attach regions. It is capable of scanning 3000 devices per hour and reporting on solder bump height, volume, circularity and co-planarity.

“This system represents a breakthrough in inspecting and measuring bump parameters accurately at high speed” commented Roy Lloyd, CEO. “It will enable manufacturers to have 100% inspection of solder bumps on chip carriers rather than only being able to measure these under laboratory conditions”.



Lloyd Doyle will have a press conference on this on February 8th 2006 at 15.30 local Time.