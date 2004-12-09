Smarteq announces new Spanish distributor

Grovisa appoints Smarteq as a distributor in Spain for Smarteq Wireless range of products offering the next generation antenna and hands free solutions for the automotive and transportation industry in Spain.

The collaboration combines the capabilities of two well respected industry suppliers in the area of automotive component supply. The agreement allows Grovisa to market and sell Smarteq Wireless products to better meet the increasing demand for safe driving and communication when using your mobile phone in the car. It also allows Grovisa to build a network for reselling Smarteq Wireless after market products in order to service the Spanish market.



By working together, Smarteq and Grovisa are able to offer the Spanish market antenna solutions and advanced hands free vehicle communication delivered directly from Grovisa facilities in Barcelona. The joint effort also helps the companies meet the demanding requirements to deliver at the right time. “The increasing demand for functional high quality after market communication products are drivers for Smarteq after market products in Spain .” says Sven-Erik Nilsson, CEO for Smarteq Wireless AB.