Changes at Lagercrantz Group

To prepare for the coming expansion phase the Board of Directors of Lagercrantz Group today decided to appoint Jörgen Wigh as the new President and CEO of Lagercrantz Group.

The decision was made in accord with the departing CEO Per Ikov. The new CEO will assume his position on February 1, 2006.



Jörgen Wigh holds a degree in economics from the Stockholm School of Economics and has previously worked in executive positions within the Bergman & Beving Group, from which Lagercrantz was spun off in 2001. Jörgen Wigh also has experience from the venture-capital industry, from McKinsey & Co, and he now joins Lagercrantz from PriceGain, a consulting company within pricing and revenue management.



The previous CEO Per Ikov will remain in Senior Management as Senior Executive Vice President. Also remaining within Senior Management is Niklas Enmark, CFO and Senior Executive Vice President. Mattias Sonnenfeld, Senior Executive Vice President and member of Senior Management will leave the Lagercrantz Group this spring.