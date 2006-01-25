Foxconn to take control of CyberTAN

According to Digitimes, EMS provider Foxconn took control of CyberTAN Tecnology last week through a corporate reshuffle.



CyberTAN's shareholders approved at a meeting on January 20 to reduce the number of its board of directors from seven to five and the number of the board of supervisors from three to two.



Two of the five elected directors come from the Foxconn Group, including Albert Wang, a top executive of the communications and network systems business group at Foxconn Electronics and Repus Hsiung who previously served as a vice president of CyberTAN and then became a representative of Foxconn Technology after the shareholder meeting.

