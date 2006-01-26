Teknoprod increases in Poland

To meet the demand and to increase its production capacity of complete systems which requires larger space, Teknoprod's Polish subsidiary Teknosystem has invested in new facilities.

The new manufacturing facilities in Warzaw, Poland are at 7500 sqm meters of which 5500 sqm is used for manufacturing floor. The land is at 11000 sqm which enables Teknoprod to further expand in the future. According to Teknoprod the new facilities are well fit to manufacturing of systems and larger products.



Teknoprod is employing 160 workers at its site in Warzaw.