Newisys sign Avnet as its distributor

Newisys(R), a Sanmina-SCI Company and a developer of server and storage designs, today announced the appointment of Avnet Computing Components, a business unit of Avnet, Inc., as its distributor in Australia and New Zealand.

Avnet Computing Components will immediately begin selling the Newisys 2100-E and 4300-E Enterprise-Class Servers based on the latest AMD Opteron(TM) processors, including new dual-core versions. These Newisys servers integrate dual-core processor capability with balanced server design.

