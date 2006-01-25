Anoto in partnership with OKI Printing

Anoto announced a partnership with OKI Printing Solutions, the global printed communications specialist.

The partnership with OKI Printing Solutions initially covers printing solutions for Anoto pattern directly in the office environment.



The OKI C5450 color printer is the first color printer to complete the Anoto Print Qualification Program. This means that the C5450 printer has passed comprehensive tests and has been qualified to print the Anoto pattern with highest quality on ordinary A4 paper.



With OKI C5450 Anoto can now offer its customers a color printer that can print documents with the Anoto pattern.



” Creating digital paper with desktop printers is a significant milestone in expanding the use of Anoto based solutions. OKI Printing Solutions is the first manufacturer of printers to fulfill our criteria and we expect that this is a first step to a wider common qualification of OKI Printing Solutions's and other's printers. We are very pleased to be working with OKI Printing Solution in what we see this as a first step in a long and fruitful partnership.” says Anoto CEO Örjan Johansson.